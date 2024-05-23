IG Punjab declares CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana best commander

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, ensure excellent security arrangements for cattle markets and citizens across the province. The IG Punjab declared CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana as the best commander for his good performance in crime control, law and order maintenance. Presiding over the crime review meeting of Lahore Police at the CCPO office, here on Wednesday, Dr. Usman Anwar said that under the leadership of CCPO Lahore, crime rate has decreased significantly, the performance of Lahore Police in crime control, law and order maintenance and community policing has been outstanding. The IG Punjab praised the Lahore Police for significant decrease in the number of calls to emergency helpline 15 and improving the rate of challaning. He announced cash awards for best performing officers of Lahore Police. He said that DIG Operations Lahore Muhammad Faisal Kamran has made the patrolling system very efficient, Lahore Police has successfully faced the challenges of law and order maintenance and crime control.