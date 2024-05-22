Meat, meat products valued at $430 mln exported in 10 months

Meat and meat preparations exports from the country during the first 10 months of the current financial year grew by 24.37 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the last year. During the period from July-April, 2023-24 over 104,513 metric tons of meat and meat products valued at $430.738 million were exported as compared to the exports of 80,423 metric tons worth $346.332 million in the same period of last year.

However, exports of fish and fish preparation during the period under review decreased by 15.74 per cent as it was registered at 167,345 metric tons valued at 342.154 million, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Over 173,550 metric tons of fish and fish products worth $406.090 million were exported in the first 10 months of the last financial year, it added.

During the period from July-April, 2023-24 the food group exports witnessed about 45.61 per cent growth as food commodities valued at $6.228 billion were exported as against the exports of $4.277 billion in the same period of the last year, it added. On the other hand, the imports of food goods into the country during the period under review went down by 12.18 percent as it was recorded at $6.817 billion as compared to the imports of $7.762 billion in the same period of last year. On month on month basis, the imports of food commodities grew by 22.82 percent as food commodities costing 527.026 million were imported in April 2024 as compared to the imports of $429.114 million of the same month of the previous year.