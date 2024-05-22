USAID hands over 8 satellite emergency stations to KP

Under a unique and innovative plan, the USAID on Tuesday handed over eight satellite emergency stations to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for installation on highways to provide immediate assistance in road accidents.

In this regard, an official ceremony was held at Chief Minister House here. This project of satellite emergency stations was the first of its kind in Pakistan. These satellite stations would be installed in Shehbaz Khel, district Lakki Marwat on Indus Highway, Spina Mor, Kark, Charsada and Kernal Sher Khan Shaheed Interchange on M1 Motorway, Haripur Interchange on Hazara Motorway, Katlang Interchange on Swat Motorway, Basham, Karakuram Highway and Dir Upper near Lowari top.

The satellite stations would be equipped with the latest medical and technical facilities, including a small operation theatre and to be powered with solar systems and wireless machinery. The satellite station would provide emergency and operational services from the occurrence of the road accident to the transfer to the hospital. Under the project, as many as 14 ambulances have also been handed over to the provincial government under USAID’s reconstruction program. Out of total, four ambulances would be provided to Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital, Swat, two each to Shangla, Malakand, Upper Dir and Lower Dir and one to Chitral district hospital. The facility of ventilators would also be provided to Saidu Hospital.