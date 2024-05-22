Health delegation from Ethiopia visits HEC

A delegation from the health sector of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) on Tuesday visited the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and held a fruitful discussion with the management of the commission for potential collaboration between the two countries in healthcare sector.

On arrival, the HEC management including its Chairman H.E. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed accorded a warm welcome to the delegation which was led by H.E. Jemal Beker Abdula, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDR Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The two sides had a detailed discussion on the matters of mutual interest including the modalities for initiating a collaboration for sharing knowledge, experiences and expertise in the health sector.

They also discussed arrangements regarding mutual initiatives for capacity building of health experts from both the countries through short and long term training courses. Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Ambassador Jemal Beker said this is an ideal time for forging strong collaboration in the health and education sector of both the countries that have been enjoying cordial and brotherly relations for many decades.

He underlined the need for strengthening people-to-people contacts between the two countries through bilateral cooperation and collaboration in diverse areas of economy, culture, health and education. The Ambassador said the Government of the FDR Ethiopia was looking forward to establish institutional linkages between the two countries in various sectors especially health and education.

He said the people of Ethiopia and Pakistan had strong affinity, affection and love for each other and there is an immense potential for the collaboration to promote people-to-people contacts between the two countries. On the other side, HEC Chairman H.E. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed assured the Ambassador of all-out support for strengthening cooperation and collaboration in education sector between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

He briefed the delegation about the initiatives being taken by the HEC for the enrollment of foreign students in the public sector universities. The Chairman said the HEC had established a Global Engagement Department and Ethiopia had been made its focal point to enhance educational collaboration in Africa which is strategically very important for Pakistan. He briefed the delegation on advancement and digitalization in education sector that included establishment of digital libraries and smart class rooms giving access to education to the millions of students in Pakistan and abroad.