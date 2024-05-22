Pakistan improves by 20 ranks on WEF’s travel, tourism development Index 2024

The WEF report ranks Pakistan 101st globally, showing an improvement of 20 ranks as compared to 2019, with a score of 3.41, reflecting a 3.6 percent improvement since 2019 and, a 14% improvement on its 2019 rankings.

Pakistan has significantly improved its global rankings of the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI).

Keeping the base year 2019, Pakistan has improved 20 ranks and scored at 101 on the TTDI in 2024, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. Pakistan is classified as a lower-middle-income economy and part of the Asia-Pacific regional group in the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) 2024. The top countries on the Travel and Tourism Development Index (TTDI) in 2024 are the United States, Spain, Japan, France, Australia, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Italy, and Switzerland.

These countries have been recognized for their favorable business environments, open travel policies, well-developed transport, tourism, and ICT infrastructure, as well as rich natural, cultural, and non-leisure attractions. They collectively accounted for over 75% of the Travel & Tourism industry GDP in 2022 and 70% of GDP growth between 2020 and 2022

Within the Asia-Pacific region, Pakistan shows potential, especially in natural resources and cultural assets.

However, challenges remain, particularly in air transport infrastructure and tourist services. Pakistan’s efforts to enhance its tourism sector are evident, with various initiatives to improve ICT readiness and cultural resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Jahangir, Chief Executive Officer of Mishal Pakistan and the Country Partner Institute of the World Economic Forum said, “Pakistan’s scores identify the struggling efforts done by the institutional efforts in the country. Institutions like the Pakistan Tourism Development Authority and its team have made significant efforts in making Pakistan a more attractive and affordable tourism destination”. He further said, “The efforts of the World Bank have been pivotal in supporting integrated tourism in the country”. Jahangir said that the collective efforts put in by PTDC and other institutions along with the World Bank have brought the stakeholders on a single platform and successfully created public policy dialogues. This is enabling the provinces to learn best practices from each other”.

The initiatives under PTDC on the National Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index (NTTCI) have enabled a structure of institutional learning.

This is impacting the improvement of Pakistan’s rankings manifold. The data from the National Index can further improve rankings if the international travel and tourism data are reflected in the national and provincial strategies.

A more competitive environment between the provinces can also improve the competitiveness propositions offered by the tourism industry across the nation, ultimately expanding choices for the citizens and attracting international tourists for unique tourism experiences.

Pakistan’s positive performance on the Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) between 2019 and 2024 is part of a broader trend where low to middle-income economies have shown significant enhancement in performance on the TTDI, with these economies accounting for much of the above-average improvements in scores in various regions. Pakistan’s advancement on the index signifies a positive trajectory in its tourism sector, indicating potential growth and readiness for future opportunities in the travel and tourism market.

Comparatively, Pakistan’s TTDI score places it above countries like Nepal, and Bangladesh in South Asia. However, it trails behind higher-ranked countries in the region such as India, and Srilanka, which have higher scores across most TTDI pillars.

Pakistan’s high seasonality of international tourist arrivals reflects the country’s appeal as a travel destination, but infrastructure and enabling conditions for tourism development remain areas needing improvement. The government’s prioritization of tourism and ongoing efforts to enhance safety, security, and health and hygiene standards are crucial for advancing Pakistan’s tourism industry.

Mishal Pakistan is Pakistan’s leading strategic communication and design company. It is a multi-year award winning strategic planning company and the Country Partner Institute of the World Economic Forum.

Mishal generates primary data on more than 200 indicators measuring Pakistan’s growth and competitiveness and the foremost domain of activity is behavior change communication, strategic communication with a spotlight on media and perception management.