Police officers asked to improve law & order situation

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana stressed for establishment of law & order and crime control as important mission, and vowed that no compromise would be made in protecting the lives and property of people. He was presiding over an important meeting at his office here on Saturday. The meeting reviewed the performance of Civil Lines and City Divisions. CCPO Lahore issued vital instructions regarding improving law and order situation and ensuring justice for common man. The CCPO Lahore issued directives to intensify crackdown against drug peddlers through intelligence-based operations, tightening the noose around mobile phone snatchers and motorcycle thieves for ensuring effective measures against dacoities, thefts, and robberies. Instructions were also given to all units of Lahore Police to enhance information sharing, maintain the best coordination, and utilize the Punjab Safe Cities Authority’s network for crime prevention.