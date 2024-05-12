Fawad sees ‘better’ dialogue prospects with Nawaz instead of Shehbaz

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry Saturday said that “better talks” can be held with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif as he holds the party’s reins instead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Shahbaz has nothing, Nawaz can play a role in improving the country’s political environment,” Fawad said while speaking to the media at a district court in Islamabad.

“Nawaz leads the PML-N and therefore better talks can be held with him,” the ex-minister added. “Nawaz leads the PML-N and therefore better talks can be held with him,” the ex-minister added in response to a question regarding negotiations with the PML-N.

Fawad’s remarks come as the three-time former prime minister is likely to reclaim PML-N’s presidency during its general council meeting on May 28.

Nawaz’s likely reinstatement as party’s president was announced by PML-N Punjab chapter President.

Furthermore, when asked about when he’s rejoining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fawad reiterated his last month’s remarks stressing that he never left the party to join it again.

Stressing the need to stand with incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, he said that the country “will lose if Khan loses”.

“At this point, whether you’re with the PTI or against it, whether you’re part of it or not, the important thing is that if Khan loses [then] the country will lose.

“Anyone who wants the supremacy of the people [he] will have to stand with the PTI founder […] you have to support Khan not for his sake but for your own,” Fawad added.

On the issue of infighting and rifts among the PTI’s ranks, he said: “The PTI is a big party [and is also] quite loud […] even if it is something trivial there’s a lot of commotion over it.”

His remarks refer to the recent developments within the PTI regarding its senior leader Sher Afzal Marwat who was slapped with a show-cause notice today for making “irresponsible statements” that “harmed” the party’s reputation and interests.

According to PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub, expelled Marwat from it’s core and political committees on the directives of Khan.

Marwat who remains in the limelight due to his blunt and controversial remarks, has been at loggerheads with several party leaders including Taimur Khan Jhagra, Ayub and Shibli Faraz.