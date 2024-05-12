Pakistan offers condolences to Afghanistan following devastating flash floods

Pakistan on Saturday expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property caused by heavy rains and flash floods in Afghanistan. The government and the people of Pakistan express their heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss of life and widespread damage to property caused by heavy rains and flash floods in several provinces of Afghanistan, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, injured and the communities affected by this natural calamity and we pray for the early recovery of those missing.” It said Pakistan stood in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan during this difficult time.