PML-N’s general council meeting pushed back to Youm-e-Takbeer

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has rescheduled its general council meeting to May 28 on the occasion of “Youm-e-Takbeer” – the anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests conducted in 1998.

“Following consultation with PML-N leaders, the party’s general council meeting will be held on May 28 to mark the 26th anniversary of nuclear tests,” Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement.

The meeting, previously scheduled for May 11, is likely to see key changes being approved with regards to the party leadership.

Last week, it was reported that former railway minister Khawaja Saad Rafique is likely to be made PML-N’s secretary general in place of Ahsan Iqbal who currently holds the said post.

Iqbal, who is currently leading the Ministry of Planning and Development, had requested the party leadership to relieve him of his secretary general duties when the party was in power under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) from April 2022 to August 2023, the sources added.

“I told the party leadership years ago that I want to leave the post,” the minister said while speaking it the media.

Furthermore, it is also likely that Nawaz Sharif will also retake the PML-N’s reins as party president. Nawaz’s reinstatement as party president was announced by PML-N Punjab chapter President Rana Sanaullah.

“Nawaz will lead the party again. The PML-N will move forward under his leadership,” Sanaullah said, speaking with journalists in Lahore. Before that PML-N’s Senator Irfan Siddiqui, while speaking to a private TV channel, had revealed that there was a section within the party that believed that needed a full-time president and therefore, he added, there lies a possibility that Nawaz would once again secure the party’s top post. Highlighting that Shehbaz does not have enough time to run the party as he is occupied with fulfilling his responsibilities as PM for the country’s economic recovery, Siddiqui said that the decision with regards to the party’s presidency would be made in a few months.