Rupee gains 8 paisa against dollar

Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 8 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.83 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 277.91. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.25 and Rs 280.75 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 36 paisa to close at Rs 310.19 against the last day’s closing of Rs 309.83, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen came down by 2 paisa and closed at Rs1.93, whereas an increase of Rs 1.62 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs369.81 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 368.19. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 2 paisa and 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.64 and Rs74.04 respectively.