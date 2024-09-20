Afiniti agrees to restructuring plan: TRG Pakistan

TRG Pakistan, being a shareholder in The Resource Group International (TRGI), announced on Friday that its indirect and TRGI’s portfolio company Afiniti, based in Washington DC, has agreed with its senior leaders a comprehensive restructuring plan that would “significantly enhance Afiniti’s financial position and growth prospects in the AI technology industry”. The restructuring plan includes a significant reduction of Afiniti’s current senior and multi-year extension of debt maturity. It will also result in lower cash interest expense and feature recapitalization of its balance sheet, the notice sent to the PSX on Friday stated. Under-performance claims: TRG says campaign part of ex-CEO’s effort to illegally take control “This restructuring provides significant value and upside potential for TRG Pakistan whose indirect economic stake in Afiniti will be substantially retained in percentage terms on a fully-diluted basis.” The notice added that further details will be provided around the closing of the Afiniti restructuring transaction, which is also subject to court approval in Bemuda and the US, and expected to happen before year-end.