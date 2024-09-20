Pakistan will have to pay Rs49 trillion in local loans by 2030

By 2030, Pakistan is projected to owe a staggering Rs49,629 billion in local debt, according to a recent government document detailing the nation’s borrowing patterns.

The report outlines that these loans were taken through investment bonds, treasury bills, sukuk, and savings schemes.

The document details a substantial repayment schedule over the next five years, including both principal amount and interest payments.

Notably, 2024 will see the highest repayment amount, with Rs13,269 billion due. This will be followed by Rs12,723 billion in 2025, Rs7,684 billion in 2026, Rs4,758 billion in 2027, and Rs5,608 billion in 2028. In 2029, the government will need to repay Rs4,153 billion, and finally, Rs1,434 billion in 2030.

A significant portion of this debt, approximately 59%, has been acquired through Pakistan Investment Bonds, 22% of the debt stems from treasury bills, while 10% is attributed to sukuk bonds. The remaining debt has been sourced from National Savings Schemes and prize bonds.