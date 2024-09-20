Citi Pharma commences nutraceutical exports to US

Citi Pharma Limited (CPHL), a Pakistani pharmaceutical company, has commenced exports of nutraceuticals to the United States (US). The company announced the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday. “Citi Pharma, Pakistan’s largest API [Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients] manufacturer, is proud to announce this news as Pakistan’s first Nutraceutical products receive FDA [Food and Drug Administration] approval and formal ground launch in September 2024,” read the notice. The listed company informed its stakeholders that the financial implications of the latest development are significant, “with the company expecting to generate approximately $3 million annually from this new revenue stream, alongside impressive profit margins of 25% to 30%”. “This FDA approval not only boosts Citi Pharma’s credibility but also positions the company as a growing global player, potentially attracting further investment and international partnerships. “We have successfully received the payment of $109,500 for our first shipment,” it informed its stakeholders.