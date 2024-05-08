19 brands of mineral water declared unsafe

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) has declared 19 brands of bottled mineral waters unsafe for human consumption due to microbiological or chemical contamination.

PCRWR collected 185 samples of mineral/bottled water brands from 21 cities for examination during the 1st quarter (January to March) of the current year 2024 and it was revealed that 19 brands were unsafe for human consumption, said a report issued here Tuesday.

Six brands including Hensley Pure Water, Pure Life, Natural Pure Life, Klear, Am Mughal Pure Water, Nero were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium while one brand (Nero) was found unsafe due to presence of high level of TDS than the permissible limit. Similarly, three brands namely Cleana, Orwell, Still were found unsafe due to presence of high level of Arsenic than the permissible limit, the report further said.

Moreover, 13 brands including Starlay, Al-Faris Water, Nestlo Healthy Water, Nesspure, Pure Life, Natural Pure Life, Nesspak, Geo Max Premium, Cleana, Splash, Karakorum, Heavenly, 7 Bro were found contaminated with bacteria and thus were also unsafe for drinking purpose PCRWR carries out quarterly monitoring of bottled water brands on the directives of government and publicizes the results for awareness of public health. General public is encouraged to look at the detailed report to know about the status of water quality of bottled water brands they consume. The detailed report is available on PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk.