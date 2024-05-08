PAL to announce winners of top literary awards on Wednesday

The Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) has finalized arrangements to announce the names of winners of Pakistan’s top most literary awards – Kamal-i-Fun and National Literary Awards – for the year 2022 on Wednesday. According to the PAL, the literary awards in different categories will be announced in a ceremony to be held on May 8 (Wednesday). Among the awards to be announced, “Life Time Achievement Award” and “National Literary Awards” are the most important awards of the country on literary services and books. “Life Time Achievement Award” is conferred upon for the lifelong literary services of a writer. The reward with this award is Rs. 1,000,000/- This award will be decided by a panel of eminent and respectful writers and intellectuals throughout the country. On this occasion, the “National Literary Awards for 2022” will also be announced on the best books published during the year 2022. “Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal Award” will be announced for Urdu Poetry, “Baba-i-Urdu Dr. Molvi Abdul Haq Award” for Urdu Research and Critic Literature, “Saadat Hassan Manto Award” for Urdu Creative Literature, “Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai Award” for Sindhi Poetry, “Mirza Qaleech Baig Award” for Sindhi Prose, “Khushall Khan Khattak Award” for Pashto Poetry and “Muhammad Ajmal Khan Khattak Award” for Pashto Prose. “Syed Waris Shah Award” will be announced for Punjabi Poetry, “Afzal Ahsan Randhawa Award” for Punjabi Prose,“Mast Tawakali Award” for Balochi Poetry, “Syed Zahoor Shah Hashmi Award ” , for Balochi Prose, “Khawaja Ghulam Farid Award” for Seraiki Poetry, “Dr. Mehar Abdul Haq Award” for Seraiki Prose, “Taj Muhammad Tajal Award” for Brahvi Poetry, “Ghulam Nabi Rahi Award” for Brahvi Prose,“Saieen Ahmed Ali Award” for Hindko Poetry, “Khatir Ghazanvi Award” for Hindko Prose, “Daud Kamal Award” for English Poetry, “Pitras Bukhari Award” for English Prose and “Muhammad Hassan Askari Award” for best translation work. The amount of this award is Rs. 200,000/-each award.