IPL seeks power supplier license to supply 4.53 MW to ITPL, IFPL

Ms Ittehad (Pvt) Ltd (IPL) has sought to grant power supplier license to supply 4.53 megawatt (MW) to lttehad Textile Pvt ltd (ITPL) and lttehad Fabrics Pvt Ltd. (IFPL). In a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the company maintained that it had set up a 4.563 MW natural gas fuel based generation facility at Faisalabad which supplies specifically to a designated consumer/Bulk Power Consumer-BP( in the name of lttehad Textile Pvt Ltd and lttehad Fabrics Pvt Ltd. It was further said that the generation facility is working at 440 voltages and supplying electricity through its own dedicated feeders to the sister organizations without using network of National Transmission and Dispatch Company and Power Distribution Company. The NEPRA invited comments from all the stakeholders, interested or affected people in favour or against the grant of license for power supply to IPL.