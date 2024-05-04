PHP checked 1.16 mln people on highways through app

Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) checked 1.16 million people on the highways through e-Police Post app and arrested 87 proclaimed offenders, judicial fugitives including 17 of category “A” and 25 of category “B” proclaimed offenders during the month of April .

According to a spokesperson, PHP checked 1.8 million vehicles and recovered 39 stolen vehicles including 16 cars,16 motorcycles and 7 other vehicles. Rs 12819 e-challans were issued for violations of traffic rules on the roads. Legal action was taken against 177 vehicles across the District for using gas cylinders and 409 overloaded vehicles were issued challans for violation of approved axle load in view of road safety,he added.