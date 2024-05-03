Govt committed to nurturing young talent: Rana Mashhood

Chairman of the of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, has reiterated the government’s commitment to provide a platform for young talent to shine in various fields, including sports, health, culture, and art.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the PM’s National Table Tennis Youth Sports League, Rana said that the PM’s vision was to identify and groom talented young players to represent Pakistan at international levels.

He expressed his excitement about the abundance of talent in every province of Pakistan, which he witnessed during his travels across the country.

He emphasized the importance of merit-based selection and the development of young talent to propel the country forward. The PM’s Youth Talent Hunt Program encompasses 12 games, providing opportunities for young players to showcase their skills in various fields. Rana announced plans to organize leagues like the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in other sports, ensuring a comprehensive approach to talent development.