Parents persuaded to end anti-polio campign boycott

The district administration of Khyber has successfully persuaded parents who were reluctant to administer polio drops to their children due to misconceptions about the anti-polio vaccination campaign.

With the cooperation of local elders, an announcement was made to end the polio boycott in the remote area of Shalman, resulting in 230 children receiving polio drops. The district administration appreciated the cooperation of local elders and parents in the polio campaign.

To dispel misconceptions and persuade people, Additional Assistant Commissioner (Landikotal) Rameez Ali Shah conducted a jirga with local people in the presence of security forces and health department officials in the Shalman area. With the diligent efforts of administrative officers and successful negotiations with the elders, the decision to boycott polio was reversed, and parents agreed to administer polio drops. On the directives of the provincial government, special teams were formed by the district administration of Khyber as part of the polio eradication campaign, persuading parents who were unwilling to administer polio drops to their children so they can be protected from lifelong disabilities.