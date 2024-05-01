Dolphin cop martyred, another injured

A Dolphin cop was martyred and another injured in firing of unidentified terrorists at Murree Road Rawalpindi on Monday night.

According to details, the Dolphin squad attempted to stop a suspected car near Waris Khan Stop.

The car riders started firing at the Dolphin squad resultantly one cop identified as Ismail was martyred and another was critically injured. The motorists sped the scene. The law enforcement agencies personnel reached the scene, shifted the body and injured to Benazir Hospital and cordoning off the area conducted search operation. The police have started the search for culprits through CCTV footage. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak here on Tuesday attended the funeral prayer of the Dolphin Squad cop, Ismail Rauf, who was martyred during an encounter with the robbers on Murree Road Rawalpindi. The funeral prayer was offered with official protocol and honour at police lines in which Regional Police Officer, Station Commander Rawalpindi, and officers from other forces participated. The participants also paid tribute to the great sacrifice of Ismail Rauf. “Our real heroes are the personnel who perform their duty without caring for their lives in the line of duty,” the Commissioner said adding, that the eternal sacrifice of Dolphin Squad cop, Ismail Rauf for the establishment of law and order would always be remembered.