68,800 Pakistanis to perform hajj this year: Secretary

Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs, Dr. Ataur Rehman has said that around 68,800 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj this year under the government’s regular scheme.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, has taken several steps to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for Pakistani pilgrims during their Hajj journey, he told PTV News.

The operation will cater to 34,300 pilgrims destined for Madina, while 34,500 will land in Jeddah, continuing their travel to Makkah. The pre-Hajj flight operation is scheduled to conclude on June 9. Similarly, he said Pakistani pilgrims will be provided with train station tickets for travel during the Mashair days from Mina to Arafat, Muzdalifa, and Jamarat. Dr. Ataur Rehman highlighted that this year, 63 per cent of pilgrims will be stationed in Old Mina and 37 per cent in New Mina, strategically situated along main routes and train stations. Furthermore, accommodations in Madinah have been arranged to accommodate 100 per cent of pilgrims in Markazia.