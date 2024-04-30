PHC suspends ECP’s summon notice issued to KP CM in assets’ case

A two-member bench of Peshawar High Court comprising Justice SM Attiq Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed on Tuesday suspended the suo moto notice of the Election Commission of Pakistan related to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur’s assets case.

The court issued a notice to ECP seeking a reply for issuing a summon notice to Ali Amin for an explanation of his previous years’ statements related to assets. The petitioner’s counsel contended that it was no longer the authority of ECP to ask for the previous year’s assets’ details, adding that all the details were available on the website of the Election Commission. It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP had issued a notice to KP CM to appear before the commission on April 30 and submit details of his last year’s assets.