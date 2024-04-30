Fazlur Rehman backs PTI’s right to rally

In the first National Assembly speech after February 8 polls,, Chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, has spoken out in support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) right to hold a rally, while also raising objections to the integrity of recent elections.

Fazl’s remarks came during a session of the National Assembly chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday. He affirmed, “It is the right of PTI to hold a rally. I support the demand of Asad Qaiser. We also objected to the 2018 election and we object to this (February 8 polls) one too. If 2018 poll was rigged, why the current one is not rigged today?”

The session saw Asad Qaiser, the opposition leader from PTI, raising concerns regarding human rights and advocating for the party’s right to organise a rally. Following Qaiser’s address, Maulana Fazlur Rehman took the floor, stating, “The demand of Asad Qaiser is correct and it is the right of PTI to hold a rally.” He added that while talks with PTI have not yet commenced, his party harbours no opposition to them. Fazl urged a thorough examination of the country’s current situation, expressing dismay over what he perceived as a diminishing role of the establishment and bureaucracy. “The establishment and bureaucracy had no role in achieving this country where does the bureaucracy and establishment stand today and where are the people?”

He stressed the need for transparency and fairness in the electoral process, cautioning against compromises that could undermine democratic principles. Expressing dissatisfaction with the conduct of recent elections, the JUI-F chief criticised what he described as flaws in the electoral system. He remarked, “What kind of election is this where the losers are not satisfied and the winners are also upset the winners’ own leaders are rejecting their mandate.”

He drew parallels with neighbouring India, highlighting economic challenges faced by Pakistan and questioning the nation’s adherence to its Islamic identity.

“Where does democracy stand today? We compromised on the original and sold our democracy we made our ‘masters’ with our own hands today, we cannot even make laws of our own will. Just compare India and ourselves both countries were freed on the same day today, they (India) are dreaming of becoming a superpower and we are on the verge of bankruptcy the forces behind the wall that control us make decisions but it us who are humiliated in front of whole world.”

He lamented the failure to implement recommendations from the Council of Islamic Ideological (CII), emphasising the importance of upholding Islamic principles.

“Every individual Pakistani owes Rs300,000 debt we’ve turned the nation into a crowd. Obtained in the name of Islam, today we have become a secular state. Since 1973, not a single recommendation of the Council of Islamic Ideological (CII) has been implemented. How can we be an Islamic country? We are begging to avoid bankruptcy and the IMF tranche is being celebrated today.”