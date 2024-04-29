Copper hits two-year high

Copper prices soared to two-year highs on Monday, driven by supply concerns highlighted by BHP Group’s bid for Anglo American, though signs of sluggish demand in top consumer China kept prices short of a record peak.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.7% at $10,038 a metric ton by 1010 GMT from an earlier peak of $10,054.50 a ton, close to the record high of $10,845 hit in March 2022.

Traders said sentiment was boosted by Chinese property developer CIFI Holdings agreeing a restructuring plan with bondholders. The slowdown in China’s property and construction sectors have weighed on base metals markets.