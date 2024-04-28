3rd Pak-Kyrgyzstan Investment Conference to be held in May

Honorary Consul of Kyrgyzstan Meher Kashif Younis Sunday announced that the upcoming three-day 3rd Pak-Kyrgyzstan Investment Conference would be held here in Lahore next month, a significant step towards fostering economic ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan. Reviewing the conference arrangements here at Kyrgyzstan Trade House (KTH), he said the choice of Lahore as the host city underscores its significance as a vibrant economic hub and a testament to Pakistan’s commitment to promoting international partnerships. “With its rich cultural heritage and dynamic business environment, this city provides an ideal backdrop for facilitating meaningful exchanges and forging lasting connections between businesses, investors, and policymakers,” he remarked. He asserted, “As the conference approaches, anticipation is high for fruitful discussions, innovative ideas, and concrete action plans that will not only deepen economic ties but also pave the way for sustained growth and prosperity in the region.