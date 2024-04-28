44 outlaws held, narcotics, weapons seized

Islamabad Police apprehended 44 outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and also recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

A public relations officer said that, following the special directions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified the crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime in the city.

Meanwhile, Kohsar police arrested an accused, namely Atif Shahzad, and recovered 210 grams of heroin from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested two accused, namely Daniyal and Muhammad Aamir, and recovered 167 grams of ice from their possession. The Ramna police team arrested an accused, namely Rashid Maqsood, and recovered 14 dancing pills and 65 grams of ice from their possession.

Likewise, the Sumbal police team arrested two accused, including a lady, namely Noreen Bibi and Abdullah, and recovered 170 grams of ice from his possession. The Tarnol police team arrested the accused, namely Imran Yousaf, Ahmed Gul, Bilawal Khan, and Sheraz Khan, and recovered 2450 grams of heroin, seven liquor bottles, and 155 grams of ice from their possession.

The Shalimar police team arrested three accused, including Tahir Ali, Waqas Jalil, and Sameena Bibi, and recovered one Kalashnikov, 55 grams of Ice, and two dancing pills from their possession.

Similarly, the Industrial Area police team arrested two accused, namely Iftikhar Ahmed and Muhammad Taimoor, and recovered 30 liters of liquor and one 30-barrel pistol from their possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested five accused, namely Bilal, Farhan, Arslan, Muhammad Nadeem, and Kashif, and recovered 515 grams of heroin, 180 grams of hashish, and 84 grams of ice from their possession. The Kirpa police team arrested two accused, namely Muhammad Usama and Muhammad Saleem, and recovered 582 grams of hashish from their possession.

Moreover, the Sihala police team arrested an accused, namely Amir Altaf, and recovered a 32-bar revolver from his possession. The Humak police team arrested two accused, namely Iftikhar Zafar and Shahzad Ali, and recovered 227 grams of hashish from his possession. The Phulgran police team arrested two accused, namely Muhammad Yousaf and Qasir Ali, and recovered 530 grams of hashish and one 30-bar pistol from his possession.

Furthermore, the Bhara Kahu police team arrested three accused, namely Muhammad Wasim, Saim, and Bawar Hussain, and recovered 3520 grams of hashish from their possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrested four accused, namely Umer Hayat, Aqeel Ahmed, Muhammad Yousaf, and Jameel Khan, and recovered 570 grams of heroin, 154 grams of ice, and two 30-barrel pistols from their possession.

The separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway. DIG Operations Islamabad, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “The safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority, and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he maintained.