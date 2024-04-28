Ohtani homers as jilted Blue Jays fans fume

Shohei Ohtani finally landed in Toronto on Friday, but wearing Los Angeles Dodgers blue nearly five months after crushing the dreams of Blue Jays fans, who had high hopes their team was about to sign the Japanese two-way superstar.

A capacity crowd at the Rogers Centre wasted no time letting Ohtani know how they felt about being jilted, while the Dodgers’ $700 million man let them know what they missed out on, blasting a solo home run in his first at bat that took much of the bite out the jeers that had greeted him. Ohtani’s first visit to Toronto as a Dodger ended with a 12-2 Los Angeles victory that put a period on one of the more bizarre episodes in Blue Jays history that began back in wintry December.

“Not surprised,” offered a diplomatic Ohtani through his new interpreter when asked about the Toronto reception. “I really do feel that the fans here are passionate and when they are, that is the kind of reception they will do.