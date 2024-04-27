Dortmund and Leipzig meet in key battle for top four spot

Borussia Dortmund are bracing for their two most important matches of the season with Saturday’s game at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga followed by their Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

With the league title already wrapped up by runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen, attention has shifted to the battle to qualify for the European competitions next season.

Dortmund’s unexpected success in Europe has thrilled fans but the team’s future in the continent’s top club competition beyond this term could rest a lot on the result against Leipzig. Dortmund are in fifth place on 57 points with Leipzig fourth on 59 and four games left in the campaign. The top four teams qualify for the Champions League group stage, although Germany is likely to earn a fifth spot as one of the top two in UEFA’s coefficient table depending on the remaining results in European competition this season.