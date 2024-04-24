Rizwan, Irfan out of New Zealand series

Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Irfan Khan Niazi have been rested due to hamstring injuries for the remaining two matches of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Lahore.

According to the team Media Manager Raza Kitchlew on Wednesday, players have been rested after thorough evaluation of the radiology reports by the PCB medical panel and in consultation with the team management. Mohammad Rizwan and Irfan Khan will not take part in the last two matches on April 25 (Thursday) and April 27 (Saturday) at the Gaddafi Stadium and work on their rehabilitation with the PCB medical panel.