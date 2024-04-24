CM KP holds first meeting of tourism dept, vows to promote tourism sector

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Wednesday presided over the first meeting of the Department of Tourism and set new targets to develop the tourism sector in the province on modern lines.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the working administrative affairs of the tourism department and development projects and future action plans so far initiated for the promotion of the tourism sector in the province.

He was also briefed about the Integrated Tourism Zones to be established in Malakand and Hazara Divisions.

The Chief Minister has set new targets to develop the tourism sector in the province on modern lines so as to attract both local and international tourists to visit scenic places. The Chief Minister has asked for a plan to promote the tourism sector as an industry and directed the concerned quarters to take up measures to attract domestic and foreign investment in the tourism sector. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has sufficient potential for tourism, it should be utilized to the maximum extent, the Chief Minister said while instructing the officials of the Tourism department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Chief Minister directed the officials in the meeting that they should prepare a plan for the promotion of eco-tourism in the province.

Alternative markets should be established at crowded tourist spots and car parking areas should be included as a mandatory component in the planning of newly established tourist spots, Ali Amin Gandapur said.

Steps should be taken to provide all the facilities needed by the tourists at the tourist spots, Chief Minister Ali Amin said. He said a sustainable system should be developed for drinking water supply and sewage in tourist places.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said that steps should be taken to establish rest areas and mosques on roads leading to tourist spots.

The Chief Minister also asked for a plan for the effective use of properties owned by the Tourism Department.

With the effective use of these properties, along with providing facilities to the tourists, the province can also get sufficient income, said the Chief Minister.

He also directed classification of leases of these properties.

Local people should be given first priority in investment in tourist places, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said. The work on the establishment of integrated tourism zones in Hazara and Malakand divisions should be accelerated, Ali Amin Gandapur said.