Massive financial, administrative scam unearthed at SCCI

Massive financial and administrative irregularities have been found at Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), resulting in suspension of secretary general of the chamber Sajjad Aziz with recovery of Rs5 million from deputy secretary of visa section Amjad Ali.

Besides suspension of deputy secretary Abdul Nasir for involvement in the scam, other necessary measures were also taken for further process, said a press release issued here on Wednesday. President of SCCI Fuad Ishaq unearthed a massive financial scandal at the chamber level and took prompt action by suspending the secretary general Sajjad Aziz following the decision of the executive committee of the chamber.

In the aftermath of this major scam, a high-level inquiry committee was constituted headed by the SCCI president Fuad Ishaq. Other members of the probe body include vice president of the chamber Ejaz Khan Afridi, former president FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour, former presidents Haji Muhammad Afzal, Zahidullah Shinwari, former vice president Inayat Khan. The inquiry committee conducted a thorough investigation into the financial and administrative irregularities at the chamber level. According to the details, an emergent meeting of the executive committee of the SCCI was also held under the supervision of Fuad Ishaq.

The meeting was attended by the chamber’s senior vice president Sanaullah Khan, vice president Ejaz Khan Afridi, executive members Javed Akhtar, Muhammad Arshad Siddique, Syed Minhajuddin, Farhad Asfandyar, Naeem Qasmi, Abdul Hakim Shinwari, Affaf Ali Khan, Hamza Ibrahim Butt, Javed AHmad Khan, Muhammad Ismail Safi, Monawar Khurshid, Kashif Amin, Qurtul Ain.