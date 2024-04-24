Pak-Qatar Family Takaful offers first ever VPS by a Takaful Operator

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful (PQFTL), part of Pak-Qatar Group, Pakistan’s premier and pioneer Islamic financial services group, becomes Pakistan’s first ever Takaful operator to introduce a Voluntary Pension Scheme (VPS). By offering VPS, PQFTL brings a unique investment option to the public which benefits them to save for their retirement, while at the same time helps in reducing tax liability up to 20%. Individuals can opt for the plan with a contribution as low as PKR 1,000. The product also provides complimentary Takaful coverage against natural death up to PKR 10 million or two times of investment balance (whichever is lower) and an accidental death coverage up to PKR 20 million or four times of investment balance (whichever is lower). By investing in VPS you can also avail discounted rates on additional coverage for Family Sehat (Individual health), Motor Takaful and House Takaful. “This scheme not only facilitates retirement savings but also offers the potential for excellent returns on investment.