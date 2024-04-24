IHC reserves verdict on plea of Sheikh Rashid

The Islamabad high court (IHC) has reserved verdict on plea of former federal minister Sheikh Rashid regarding the dismissal of case on Wednesday.

According to the details, justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the registered cases against Sheikh Rashid on one allegation in Islamabad and other cities. Sheikh Rashid appeared with his lawyer Sardar Abd-ur-Razaq and along with Sardar Shehbaz before the court.

Justice Tariq Jahangiri inquired that the court had asked the report from police. Has the report come? State council said that the report has come and submitted in the court. On which the court questioned that are the inappropriate words included in first initiative report (FIR).

The state council read the registered FIR on the court’s direction.

The court said that who is from Balochistan? In the last hearing it was stated to dismiss. Who is the plaintiff in it? There are no such inappropriate words in FIR. Who wrote the report? What is the script? It is stated in the FIR that the applicant spoke inappropriate words against Pakistan Peoples party’s (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto but these inappropriate words are not included in FIR.

However, the court also said that if the applicant gave the statement here then why the case was registered in Karachi? This incident happened in Islamabad. How these words have taken by Inspector general Sindh and prosecutor general Sindh?

The investigative officer responded the court that there is a USB which will be presented. The plaintiff case of lawyer said that there is a USB also a video on YouTube which has more than 9, 00000 views. This incident happened in Polly clinic. The plaintiff case of lawyer also said that Bilawal Bhutto is the biggest party’s head of the country and also remained a foreign minister.

Justice asked that Benazir Bhutto killed in Rawalpindi then will the case be registered in Karachi. How come this be possible that if an incident happened in Peshawar but registered in Karachi.

During the hearing, the plaintiff case of lawyer gave references of different laws. He said that no case registered in Islamabad it only registered in Karachi.

The court asked to proof the unethical words of Sheikh Rashid in the video. State council replied that there are different witnesses present in Karachi who have seen it.

Lawyer asked for some time from the court. The applicant’s lawyer said that Sheikh Rashid was in police custody when he went to Poly Clinic hospital the applicant probably said something there while talking to media so this is not the boundary.

Later then the court reserved the case and said that if the parties wants to give any comments on that then they can give it within one week.