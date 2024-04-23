CPEC-II – an opportunity for private sector to form joint ventures: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC-II) offered an opportunity to the private sectors of both countries to form joint ventures.

He underscored that CPEC had contributed to Pakistan’s socio-economic development as well as the progress and prosperity of the peoples of two countries.

He hoped that the Phase-II of CPEC would result in more industrial, scientific and green development in the country.

Talking to a high level delegation of the Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), led by its Chairman Luo Zhaohui which called on him, the prime minister said China was Pakistan’s most trusted friend and appreciated its steadfast support to Pakistan. Acknowledging CIDCA’s pivotal role in bolstering Pakistan’s economic development, the prime minister specifically commended CIDCA for its vital support during the 2022 floods and for its relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts in Pakistan.

Earlier, he also witnessed the signing ceremony of four Memorandums of Understanding focusing on flood rehabilitation, information and communication technologies, Juncao Technology, China-Pakistan Development Cooperation Planning (2024-2028) alongside a Letter of Exchange on the establishment of a First Aid Centre in Balochistan, and Protocol on Cooperation in Human Resources Development under the Global Development Initiative.

The agreements signify the deepening cooperation between Pakistan and China across various sectors, a PM Office news release said. Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, federal ministers for Foreign Affairs, Economic Affairs, Finance, Interior and Planning & Development, SAPM Tariq Fatemi and senior officials attended the meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday invited the Australian companies and experts to share their expertise and best practices with Pakistani counterparts.

He was talking to High Commissioner of Australia Neil Hawkins who paid a courtesy call on him at the PM House.

The prime minister said both Pakistan and Australia enjoyed friendly and cordial ties. He expressed satisfaction over the current state of bilateral relations, saying Pakistan was keen to enhance cooperation in agriculture, livestock, mining etc.

The prime minister also acknowledged the contribution of Pakistani diaspora in Australia, including a significant number of students. The high commissioner reaffirmed the desire of the Australian side to strengthen its ties with Pakistan and assured the prime minister of his cooperation.

He also briefed the prime minister on some of the upcoming bilateral engagements, including visits of senior Australian defence officials to Pakistan.

While noting the priority areas indicated by the prime minister, the high commissioner also expressed interest in strengthening sports and cultural cooperation, particularly in cricket and hockey.

He also praised the valiant efforts of Pakistani security guards whose bravery saved many lives during the recent stabbing attacks in Sydney. One Pakistani security guard lost his life while another was injured during the attack in which five women were killed.