Punjab to welcome Iran investment: Maryam

Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the Punjab government would welcome Iranian investment in the value-added livestock market of the province, emphasising stronger bilateral cooperation in industrial and agriculture sectors.

The chief minister, in a meeting with President of Iran Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his spouse Dr Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda at the Governor’s House here, suggested that both countries could earn valuable foreign exchange by establishing MDF zones and promoting halal meat export, according to a press release issued by DGPR. Referring to the Pak-Iran friendship spanned over decades, the chief minister said that her government wished to carry out economic projects to alleviate poverty.

She told the Iranian president that immense opportunities were available in Punjab for investment in the environment-friendly green energy sector. Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on reaching here with his delegation.

According to a handout, the CM welcomed other guests in the president’s delegation on their arrival in the provincial capital. President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi accompanied by his spouse and a high-level delegation comprising ministers and businessmen is on a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Iqbal’s mausoleum: His excellency President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi paid a visit to the mausoleum of Poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal during his visit to the historic city of Lahore on Tuesday. President Raisi laid a floral wreath at the grave of the great poet and philosopher, and offered Fateha.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Rangers presented guard of honour to the distinguished dignitary. Recording impressions in the visitor’s book at Iqbal’s mausoleum, Dr Raisi hailed Dr Muhammad Iqbal as a common chapter in the deep and historic bilateral relations between Iran and Pakistan. “Islamic Republic of Iran’s supreme leader termed Allama Iqbal as the ‘Brightest Star of the East’ and I am pleased to pay my respects at the mausoleum of a Muslim scholar and standard-bearer of unity among the Muslim Ummah. I salute the spirit of this great person,” the Iranian President wrote.

Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal is held high esteem in Iran for his poetic works in Persian language and is lovingly called ‘Iqbal e Lahori’ (Iqbal of Lahore) by the Iranians.

Address at GCU: Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday that Pakistan and Iran enjoy deep-rooted historical, religious, cultural and civilizational ties and both countries were keen to develop centers of arts and learning besides promotion of arts and sciences.

Addressing the students and faculty at the historic Government College University (GCU) during his visit, he said it was need of the hour to pay special attention to arts, sciences and technology in order to shine among the comity of nations. President Raisi said that our universities were centers of learning and research and a comprehensive strategy in the education sector may pay dividends. On Allama Iqbal, the Iranian President said the poetry of poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal enjoys special acceptance in Iran. He said Pakistan and Iran maintain the same stance on the issue of Palestine issue. Dr Raisi said Iran would further enhance its cooperation with Pakistan in the energy and other sectors. The Iranian President thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif for the cordial hospitality during his visit.

In her address, Vice Chancellor GCU Prof Dr Shazia Bashir welcomed the Iranian President Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi to the corridors of historic Government College. She said Pakistan and Iran could open up new vistas of progress and development through bilateral cooperation in education sector.

Home Economics College: Prof Dr Jamileh-Sadat Alamolhoda, the wife of Iranian President, said on Tuesday that knowledge without morality serves the purpose of powerful and cruel ones.

Addressing the international seminar: exhibition and launching of book titled ‘The Art of Living Femininely’ by Prof Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda here at the University of Home Economics, she said that she was happy to visit the women university, adding that there were women universities in Iran as well.