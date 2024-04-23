PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to visit Saudi Arabia this week

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to travel to Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit this week.

The prime minister will leave for Saudi Arabia on April 28 (Sunday), his second visit to the Kingdom since assuming the top office. Shehbaz Sharif last traveled to Saudi Arabia during his second term as PM at the start of the ongoing month.

During his visit, Prime Minister Sharif met with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of KSA Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and discussed further fortifying of the fraternal relations between the two brotherly nations and exploring avenues for enhanced collaboration across various sectors. The prime minister had also performed Umrah and offered Nawafil inside Ka’aba as he was granted access inside ‘Baitullah’, as a special gesture. The premier, during his upcoming visit, will hold meetings with Saudi crown prince and other officials. After PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will also travel to Pakistan. The visit’s news come days after the Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud visited Pakistan to discuss investment projects.