Jazz remains at the forefront of accelerating Pakistan’s digital economy

Jazz is strengthening Pakistan’s digital ecosystem in key areas including fintech, cloud services, and data analytics with an overall investment crossing $10.6 billion.

As a pioneer in converged connectivity and digital services, driving digitalization virtually across all sectors of the economy and empowering people with digital lifestyles, Jazz, a VEON Group company, remains at the forefront of accelerating Pakistan’s digital economy, said a news release.

The thoughts were shared by Lasha Tabidze, VEON Group’s Digital Operations & Performance Officer, in his keynote at the Leaders in Islamabad business summit, highlighting the nation’s vibrant youth demographic and burgeoning tech talent as factors that make a compelling business case for investment in life-enhancing digital solutions in the country. VEON is a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers in six dynamic markets that are home to 7% of the world’s population.

Tabidze emphasized Pakistan’s potential for digital growth, citing the country’s 64% youth population below 30 years old and its position as one of the largest players in the global freelancing industry. With a teledensity reaching approximately 80% and mobile broadband penetration at 55%, Pakistan stands as fertile ground for a purpose-driven organization like Jazz to bridge digital divides with impactful, life-enriching solutions, he said.

The success of VEON’s Digital Operator 1440 strategy in Pakistan delivered remarkable 21.8% YoY growth in multiplay customers, with users benefiting from services such as JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading fintech; JazzWorld, Pakistan’s largest homegrown app; Tamasha, Pakistan’s leading entertainment platform; ROX; a digital lifestyle brand with connectivity; and Garaj, a growing cloud and cybersecurity solution. The growing engagement levels across all these platforms also represent growing investment appetite in Pakistan’s tech sector.

He also apprised the audience about VEON’s plans to bring generative AI to its customers in local languages across its markets, which aligns with its DO1440 strategy, offering digital experiences to its customers every minute of the day.

Sharing similar views, Ali Naseer, Chief Data & Strategy Officer of Jazz, said that in an era where data is the new oil, Jazz, Pakistan’s largest data lake, is pioneering a revolution, tapping into the vast reserves of information to fuel a transformative journey with AI,” shared during the session titled ‘The Digital Future’.

Ali also explained Jazz’s approach to AI, emphasizing that for Jazz, AI is more about Augmented Intelligence than Artificial. “Our new focus at Jazz is pioneering the use of Augmented Intelligence, ensuring that our AI-driven initiatives enhance human capabilities rather than replace them. This philosophy holds particular significance in a diverse and expansive market like Pakistan, where technology should empower every segment of society, from urban entrepreneurs to rural farmers,” he noted.

Ali elaborated on AI-ready governance and its application across customer experience and network management, as well as the potential of indigenous GenAI solutions.

He emphasized that AI-based applications are needed in key sectors of Pakistan such as agriculture, fintech, healthcare, and education. “AI-powered digital interventions in these sectors could significantly enhance the lives and livelihoods of millions of Pakistanis,” he added.