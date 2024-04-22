Ohtani breaks record for most home runs by a Japanese player

Shohei Ohtani surpassed Hideki Matsui to become the Japanese-born player who has hit the most home runs in Major League Baseball history after the Dodgers slugger launched to right field in the third inning on Sunday.

Ohtani stood and watched as his 176th home run went deep into the stands and smiled as he crossed home plate to break the tie with Matsui and open the scoring against the visiting New York Mets at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Known as a “modern day Babe Ruth” because of his dominance as both a power hitter and pitcher, Ohtani’s record-breaking homer left his bat at 110 miles per hour and traveled 423 feet. “Honestly I was just relieved I was able to just get it over with, I was just happy I was able to do that,” Ohtani said after the Dodgers 10-0 rout of the Mets, which ended a three-game skid. “We really want to take this opportunity to start a good streak and obviously we tip our hats to (starting pitcher Tyler) Glasnow for pitching an awesome game.”