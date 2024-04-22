Faisal Kamran assumes charge as DIG Operations

Office staff welcomed him and presented bouquets of flowers. According to details, Muhammad Faisal Kamran is highly professional, experienced, and a crime fighter officer. He belongs to the Pakistan Police Service and has served as DPO Sargodha before his assignment in Lahore. Prior to that, he has also served as DPO Sialkot and DPO Bahawalpur.

DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran held a formal meeting with the office staff, briefing them on administrative matters according to his priorities.

DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran stated that ensuring law enforcement for justice provision to citizens will be ensured at all costs. He emphasized making the processes of punishment, reward, and self-accountability more transparent. He also asserted that the policies of the Chief Minister of Punjab will be implemented in line with the vision of IG Punjab.

DIG Operations further stated that the focus of policing is serving the public. Every possible means will be employed to establish peace and security in the city of Lahore. Zero tolerance policy against criminals will be implemented, and initiatives will be taken to promote community policing.