There is no doubt that recent US sanctions on Chinese and Belarusian companies for allegedly aiding Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme reek of hypocrisy. Taking cover of non-proliferation, these actions raise serious questions about America’s true motives. Islamabad has vehemently denied the accusations, repeating its past instances where sanctions were imposed without concrete evidence. The Foreign Office spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, has minced no words in highlighting the glaring double standard of the US, which facilitates countries deemed “favourable” receiving advanced technology with ease, while Pakistan faces restrictions for even commercially usable items not on control lists.

The entire non-proliferation narrative is based on the selective application. Look at the double standards of the US which accuses a tractor plant of supplying truck chassis, potentially used for missile support systems of Pakistan, while simultaneously greenlighting billions in military aid to bully states like Israel involved in genocidal wars. This creates a dangerous environment where regional rivalries are fueled by an uneven distribution of weaponry. The recent US House approval of $95 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan exemplifies this duplicity. These nations embroiled in territorial conflicts are showered with aid, while Pakistan’s alleged missile programme faces sanctions. America preaches peace while acting as a major arms supplier, undermining its stance as a champion of non-proliferation. The US rebuffs calls for sanctions on Israel; the case of Israel adds a stark layer of controversy. The US constantly vetoes ceasefire resolutions, effectively enabling its ally to perpetrate a humanitarian crisis on Palestinian soil. This inaction stands in stark contrast to the harsh measures taken against Pakistan.

The Foreign Office has rightly called for a transparent verification mechanism by the US authorities to prevent legitimate commercial activities from getting caught in the crossfire of political agendas. This is where diplomatic skills are used and open dialogue with relevant parties can establish an objective framework for export controls, ensuring legitimate access to technology for development.

The US needs to re-evaluate its approach. Non-proliferation efforts should be sincere and universally applied. Selective sanctions and opaque justifications create distrust and hinder cooperation on issues like nuclear control. It’s time for the US to walk the talk by adopting a fair and transparent policy that prioritizes peace and regional stability over self-serving interests. *