Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal observed

The nation solemnly commemorates the 86th death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal today, paying tribute to his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent.

Born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877, Allama Iqbal is revered as the national poet of Pakistan, affectionately known as Muffakir-e-Pakistan (the thinker of Pakistan), Shair-e-Mashriq (the poet of the east), and Hakeemul Ummat (the doctor of the Muslim Ummah).

Allama Iqbal’s profound vision laid the foundation for the concept of an independent nation for Muslims, ultimately culminating in the establishment of Pakistan in 1947. Renowned for his literary prowess in both Urdu and Persian, his works such as Asrar-e-Khudi, Payam-i-Mashriq, Bang-i-Dara, Bal-i-Jibril, Zarb-i Kalim, and Armughan-e-Hijaz are cherished as masterpieces of literature. On this day, various educational, political, social, and cultural organizations come together to honor Allama Iqbal’s legacy, organizing special programs to illuminate his philosophy, life, and contributions. Revered as a Sufi poet for the modern era, Allama Iqbal’s poetry resonates globally, having been translated into numerous languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, and English. Iqbal’s enduring legacy continues to inspire generations, fostering a spirit of enlightenment, unity, and patriotism among the people of Pakistan and beyond.