Exit from Europe can help Liverpool focus on league, says Klopp

Liverpool’s elimination from the Europa League quarter-finals can help them focus on their Premier League title chase, manager Juergen Klopp said. Trailing 3-0 to Atalanta after the first leg at Anfield, Mohamed Salah’s early penalty in the return match on Thursday gave Liverpool a 1-0 victory in Italy but Klopp’s side went out 3-1 on aggregate. “Disappointed that we did not go through but not frustrated or angry. Now we can focus on the league and that’s what we will do,” Klopp told reporters. “We have a few days to recover and then we play Fulham, which will be tricky but we will give our absolute all. That’s our competition now.” Third-placed Liverpool are level with Arsenal on 71 points but trail on goal difference. Leaders Manchester City have 73 points.