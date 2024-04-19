ANP announces schedule of intra-party elections

Awami National Party (ANP) has announced schedule for holding intra-party elections to elect party’s central cabinet members.

The elections schedule was announced by Mian Iftikhar Hussain who is Chairman of Central Election Commission of the Party, said a statement issued by Bacha Khan Markaz here on Friday. According to schedule, nomination papers for provincial cabinet election could be filed from April 25 to 27. The elections of provincial cabinet would be held in Bacha Khan Markaz on May 1. The nomination papers for central cabinet could be filed from May 2 to 3 while elections would be held at the same venue on May 5.