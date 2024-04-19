Textile exports earn $12.444 billion for Pakistan in 9 months

Pakistan earned $12,444.820 million from exports of textile products during the first nine months of the current financial year (2023-24), the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported here on Thursday.

The exports of the textile product however, witnessed a nominal decline of 0.25 percent during July-March (2023-24) as against the exports of $ 12,476.444 million during July-March (2022-23).

The textile commodities that witnessed positive trade growth included raw cotton, the exports of which grew by 331.88 percent, from $12.987 million last year to $56.086 million this year.

Likewise, the exports of cotton yarn increased by 38.17 percent, from $ 573.084 million last year to $ 791.808 million this year and bed wear by 2.78 percent, from $ 2,031,740 million to $ 2,088,267 million.

The export of towels also surged by 5.17 percent from $745.288 million to $783.799 million whereas the export of made-up articles up by 0.17 percent to $535.662 million from $534.764 million. The textile commodities that witnessed negative growth include cotton cloth, exports of which declined by 7.49 percent, from $1,538.032 million to $1,422.882 million; cotton carded or combed by 24.50 percent, from $0.996 million to $0.752 million; yarn other than cotton yarn by 19.15 percent, from $32.917 million to $26.613 million, and knitwear by 4.43 percent, from $ 3,390.332 million to $ 3,240.272 million.

Likewise, the exports of tents, canvas and tarpaulin decreased by 15.09 percent, from $102.766 million to $87.254 million, ready-made garments by 2.27 percent, from $2,657.265 million to $ 2,596.926 million.

The exports of art, silk and synthetic textiles also decreased by 11.56 percent declining from $309.432 million to $273.659 million, whereas the exports of all other textile materials also went down by 1.10 percent, from $546.841 million to $540.839 million.

Meanwhile, on a year–on–year basis, the textile exports increased by 3.29 percent going up from $ 1,257.799 million in March 2023 to $ 1,299.173 million in March 2024. On a month-on-month basis, the textile exports, however, decreased by 7.67 percent when compared to the exports of $ 1,407.105 million in February 2024.