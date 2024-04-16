Founder of PTI has been locked up in fake cases, Ali Amin Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has said that founder PTI has been locked up in fake cases, all of them will be exposed.

Talking to the media in Rawalpindi, Ali Amin Gandapur said that the creator of Form 47 confessed and was told that he is mentally ill.

Ali Amin Gandapur says that when conscience wakes up, they say that he is mentally ill, they think that they will close their mouths with the force of a stick, PTI got the biggest mandate in the country, sometimes the London plan would have become a plan. Yes, some people will run the country as per their wish, so it happens.

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa says that there is no displeasure with the founder PTI on the meeting with the Prime Minister.

The PTI leader said that according to the cases against me, I was present in 8 districts at one time and was doing operations there, I respect the judiciary, I have appeared in court, this system is exposing itself day by day. It has been, it is very important to form a commission on the letter of 6 judges, after the letter of the judges, things have opened up, our war will continue, the message to the system is to have mercy on the country.

They say that the experiments done in the case of PMDM, what are the conditions after their arrival, these will be exposed one day, God willing, their consciences will wake up, but when their consciences wake up, they say. This is mental illness.

He further said that the people who were forced in Punjab could not come out, the people themselves went and found the sign and voted for PTI. will be outside and the prime minister will also be there.

Ali Amin Gandapur also says that it is a shame that Bushra Bibi was punished in Iddat Nikah.