Imports from India record a huge increase in the first month of the new government The first month of Pakistan’s new government has recorded a huge increase in imports from India on a year-on-year basis. According to Ministry of Commerce sources, imports from India increased by 48% year-on-year in March 2024. Government sources say that last month the volume of imports from India was recorded at 2 crore 73 million dollars. In March 2023, imports from India were 1 crore 85 million dollars. Imports from India also increased in January, February and May last year. The caretaker government had also stopped the process of appointing a trade officer in India, Pakistan had suspended trade with India in August 2019. Later, Pakistan eased its trade with India. Pakistan allowed trade of life-saving medicines with India.