Imports from India record a huge increase in the first month of the new government

The first month of Pakistan’s new government has recorded a huge increase in imports from India on a year-on-year basis.

According to Ministry of Commerce sources, imports from India increased by 48% year-on-year in March 2024.

Government sources say that last month the volume of imports from India was recorded at 2 crore 73 million dollars.

In March 2023, imports from India were 1 crore 85 million dollars.

Imports from India also increased in January, February and May last year.

The caretaker government had also stopped the process of appointing a trade officer in India, Pakistan had suspended trade with India in August 2019.

Later, Pakistan eased its trade with India.

Pakistan allowed trade of life-saving medicines with India.