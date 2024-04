An earthquake shook Mingora city and surrounding areas in Swat district on Sunday. After the earthquake, panic spread among the people, prompting them to come out of their houses and shops. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the earthquake registered with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale. The Centre defined that the earthquake’s region as Hindu Kush Region, Afghanistan and its epicentre was 217km deep.