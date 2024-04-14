

Mohsin Naqvi seeks list of PCB employees recruited based on political affiliation

The PCB chairman is determined to make the board politics-free

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has requested the list of the employees who were recruited on the basis of political affiliation in the board, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

Naqvi, who was elected unopposed as the chairman of the board recently, has also asked for the current posts and salary details of such individuals working inside the board.

The PCB chairman also asked for the education credentials of all those who were recruited without rules and regulations as he is determined to make the board free of all political influence of any kind.

The process of making the list has already started and important decisions can be expected by next week as Naqvi intends to follow the right person for the right job formula.

Sources further revealed that Naqvi is strictly against the lobbying and advocacy culture as he is focused on taking immediate steps that would make things easy and smart.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi made a big decision to upgrade three major stadiums in Pakistan ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 after which the stadium upgradation plan was presented to him.

National Bank Stadium Karachi, Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will be upgraded massively before the commencement of the ICC tournament in 2025.

Remember, the PCB finalised the deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in December.

The event will mark the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year gap since its last occurrence in 2017, which Pakistan won. Some Test-playing nations such as Sri Lanka and West Indies missed out on this global tournament, with Sri Lanka failing to secure a top-eight position in the ICC World Cup 2023 points table.

For the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, a total of eight teams will participate, following the One Day International (ODI) format. The qualification process involved the top seven teams from the ICC ODI World Cup group stage, along with the host nation, Pakistan, securing their positions for this upcoming tournament.

The teams confirmed for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy are Pakistan (hosts), India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, Bangladesh.