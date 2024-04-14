Over 3000 Indian Sikh yatrees arrive in Pakistan for Besakhi Mela

Over three thousand Sikh yatrees from India arrived Pakistan through Wagha border on Saturday, to participate in Besakhi Mela. The officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) received the yatrees. During their stay in Pakistan, yatrees will visit their religious places at Hassanabdal, Nankana Sahib, Narowal, Eminabad and Badami Bagh Lahore, through special trains, PTV reported. All the arrangements including accommodation, security, transport and medical for yatrees have been completed by ETPB.