Iran Unleashes Over 50 Drones in Major Missile Assault on Israel

Iran has launched a substantial assault on Israel, unleashing a multitude of suicide drones directed at Israeli territory. Axios has confirmed this attack through four independent sources, including Israeli and U.S. entities.

Early assessments indicate that Iran has deployed over several dozen suicide drones, with updated figures exceeding 50. Additionally, reports indicate Iranian drones traversing Iraqi airspace en route to Israel.

In parallel, Iranian cyber warfare units have allegedly breached radar systems owned by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).